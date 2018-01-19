BENGALURU: “Though Kashi sir has many movies to his credit, he never won any award for acting. He was hoping to get an award for his performance in his last movie ‘Chowka’. In fact, as director of the movie, which has four heroes along with Kashi sir, I recommended his name for Best Actor category just a week ago. He was aware of that and was happy too. His role has so much potential for the award, but sadly, even if he gets the award, he won’t be there to receive it,’’ said Tharun Sudhir, director of ‘Chowka’, Kashinath’s last movie that was released last year.

Kashinath has over 40 movies to his credit as an actor or director. Along with noted actors Vijay Raghavendra, Prem, Diganth and Prajwal Devaraj, Kashinath played a pivotal role in ‘Chowka’. Kashinath, known for his comedy, came as surprise for his fans. He made his audience cry and received huge appreciation for his performance as a father who goes out to avenge his daughter’s death.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sudhir said he never thought his debut film would be Kashinath’s last. “I have known Kashi sir’s son for many years. I have grown up seeing Kashi sir’s movies. He is irreplacable. When I wanted to do ‘Chowka’, I wanted this role from him. Many people told me this it was not a good decision to cast Kashinath for this serious role as he is known for comic roles. In fact, Kashi sir himself was not confident of doing this serious role. He told me to think over it again. But I insisted and he was the best choice,’’ he said.

Sudhir considered Kashinath a father figure in his life and spoke of his dedication to cinema. “He never came late. Sometimes, even if I came late, he would wait. He was that punctual. One unusual quality of his was that he never sat inside the caravan except for makeup when we used to make him sit by force. Otherwise, he would sit outside with me all day long and even for lunch, he preferred the outdoors,” Sudhir said. He recalled Kashinath saying that in his days there was no concept of a caravan for actors and that he would sit next to the director, a practise, he continued during the shoot of ‘Chowka’.

He never showed any symptoms of illness. “He has danced and even ran in my movie, that’s how amazing an actor he was,’’ Sudhir added.Sudhir said he had spoken to him as recently as four days ago to tell him he was nominating him for the state awards for Best Actor for his film. He submitted the nomination on January 11. “There was time till January 31. The movie has four heroes and also Kashinath sir. But I consider Kashi sir as the hero of my movie. He, in fact, stole the show. Kashi sir was pained that he did not get any award for his acting so far. He himself felt his role in the movie would fetch him an award. When I told him about the nomination, he was happy,’’ he added.