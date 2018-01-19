BENGALURU: Actor-turned-politician, Kannada and Culture Minister Umashree, gave credit to Kashinath for her becoming famous overnight. “This is too early for him to leave, the news came as a shock,’’ she said. Umashree, who came to APS College Grounds in NR Colony to pay her respects, broke down on seeing Kashinath’s body. Later speaking to reporters, she recalled her memories with Kashinath. “Even before I did the movie ‘Anubhava’ with Kashinath, I had done a couple of other movies. But with ‘Anubhava’, I became famous overnight.

All credit goes to him. When he acted, his eyes were the most emotive. He taught us acting skills using just the eyes. He would take many shots without yelling at anyone. He would not leave any actor till he was satisfied with the shot. He was a special director,’’ she said. Umashree said when she became a minister, Kashinath called and congratulated her. “Not many from Kannada film industry wished me. But he made sure he did. I knew him for the last 33 years. His death is a big loss to the industry,’’ she added.