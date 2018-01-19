MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the Union government of misusing CBI to close the illegal export of ore cases to shield former minister Gali Janardhan Reddy. He told reporters on Thursday that the Centre wanted to shield Reddy and others in the run up to the polls. Asked about the CBI maintaining that there is no prima facie evidence of export of ore from the Goa port, he said the Cabinet has decided to order fresh probe from Special Investigation Team to look into the cases.Clarifying that there is politics behind reopening cases by SIT, he said that there is evidence of ore export from the port.

