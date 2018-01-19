HUBBALLI: A 33-year-old Swedish citizen, who was separated from her parents about 30 years ago in Hubballi city, was finally reunited with her family in Bengaluru.Sonu, who is a nurse in Sweden, was staying in Moula Ali Plot area when she was separated at the age of three. She was rescued and was raised in an orphanage in Bengaluru for a year before she was adopted by a Swedish family.

For the last five years, Sonu had been searching for her roots in Karnataka. She posted her current photograph along with her photo when she was four years old on social media. She also tried to contact television channels in Karnataka and her story was aired.

Two months ago, her mother and sister approached the television channel asking to contact Sonu. On January 15, she came down to Bengaluru from Sweden to meet her family members. Sonu, whose earlier name was Arunakumari, has now applied for DNA test to remove any doubts. Swapna Billa, Sonu’s younger sister, who lives in Hubballi, said, “She was left in a relative’s house to play and never returned back to the house.” Now Sonu lives in Sweden with her three children and husband.