BENGALURU: A surfeit of starts and the who’s who of the Kannada film industry gathered at the APS College Grounds in NR Colony on Thursday afternoon to bid farewell to actor-director Kashinath who died on Thursday morning.

The actor’s body was kept at the college grounds for public viewing. Among the actors who paid their respects were Shivarajkumar, Darshan, Sudeep, Yash, Rakshit Shetty, Abhinaya, Dingri Nagaraj, Devaraj, Doddanna Manvitha, actor-turned-politician Umashree, Doddarange Gowda and also Mayor Sampath Raj.

The funeral was held in the evening at the crematorium near T R Mills in Chamarajpet. He was cremated as per Hindu rituals around 6.30 pm.

The family was waiting for the arrival of his daughter, who works in Dubai. His son Alok conducted the last rites in the presence of close friends like V Manohar and others.