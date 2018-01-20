MYSURU: The forest department is all set for the second phase of tiger census through camera trappings at Bandipur National Park from January 20 to February 15.

According to the forest personnel, as many as 600 cameras will be installed in seven ranges that include Bandipur, Maddur, Moolehole, Kundakere, Maddur, Gopalswamy Hill and A M Gudi for the 25-day-long exercise. The forest men will be collecting the data captured through the camera once in every two days, said ACF Ravikumar.

It’s only after the completion of second round of census, the findings of which will be cross checked with the physical census conducted with the help of volunteer. The department will be able to arrive at a conclusion over the exact number of big cats in the forest, the official added.ENS