MYSURU: A class eight student is staring at the chances of losing vision in one of his eyes after he was allegedly assaulted by his classmate over a trivial issue here on Saturday.

Yashwanth Kumar, a student of Sri Vivekananda Educational Institutions (SVEI) at Vijayanagar, here was preparing to go for the morning assembly when his classmate Shekar allegedly stopped him. Shekar wanted Kumar to wait for him and the latter was unwilling to do so. It allegedly irked Shekar who instantly assaulted Kumar resulting in injuries in his right eye.

According to a sources, Kumar’s eye ball was dangling soon after the incident and the officials at the school who learnt about the same, took him home instead of taking him to the hospital for timely medical aid. Kumar’s father who learnt about the incident rushed home and took him to a hospital.

Doctors who attended to Kumar are not sure of the latter regaining vision in his right eye, as the retina is badly ruptured, it is learnt.

However, when contacted Vijayanagar police denied receiving of any complaint either from the school management or parents.