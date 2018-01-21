JEERIGIWADA, DHARWAD: To Sir, with love. She has turned this phrase on its head and has made it her own—To serve, with love. And of course, she started off serving food to a ‘sir’ in school, which now includes all the teachers.

Eighty-six-year-old Savamma Erappa Hongal, who is fondly called as ‘Avva’ (mother), never gets tired of feeding people. For the last three decades, Savamma living in Jeergiwad village in Dharwad district, has been preparing food and serving the staff at a government school, which is 100 metres away from her house..

Every morning, she prepares a full course meal—jowar roti or chapati, two kinds of curry, chutney, vegetable salad and curd — and personally takes it to the school. Even at this age, for age is just a number to her. She serves the food to the staff members and returns home with her vessels.

It all started 30 years ago in Jeerigiwad village, when a newly joined school teacher did not have any arrangements to cook. As he used to cook in the school, Savamma decided to help. She told him that she would bring food for him. The practice continued for 30 years and even her family members have joined hands with her.

“My late husband and children supported me in this. We don’t cook anything special for the teachers. Whatever we cook for ourselves we just make a little more. We are getting enough for the family from our agriculture land,” Savamma says.

Savamma is a widow and lives with her family of ten. Her two daughters-in-law help her in cooking. In all these years, she she has skipped giving lunch to the staff only for ten days, when she lost her elder son. Siddappa Hongal, her younger son, says the family members have decided to continue the practice of feeding the hungry. “Not only teachers, my mother also feeds travellers, beggars or whoever comes near our house asking for food,” he says.

The staff members of the school are touched by Savamma’s affection and service. They fondly call her Avva. Despite the staff advising her not to carry food to the school, Savamma doesn’t like to take the help of others. Even to this day, she carries the food to the school and serves the staff with love. Whenever Savamma falls ill, students come to her house and collect the lunch.

A teacher in the school, D R Sannubha says during festivals, Avva sends special sweet dishes to the school. She also arranges for snacks for children during Independence Day and Republic Day.

“Savamma is a model woman. Many children are inspired by her,” says a neighbour of Savamma.

MODEL WOMAN

Savamma has served as Gram Panchayat member for five years during 2002 and 2007. She is an active member of the village that is located about 15 km from Dharwad.