Retd Justice M N Venkatachalaiah and Justice Chelameshwar at the opening of Ramaiah Public Policy Centre in Bengaluru on Saturday | NAGESH POLALI

BENGALURU: Supreme Court Justice Jasti Chelameswar praised the Constitution and those who created it, billing it as the greatest public policy document in the country.

He was among the four judges in the Supreme Court who had questioned certain practises of the court and of the Chief Justice of India in a press conference recently. He was here in the city to inaugurate a policy centre at M S Ramaiah Memorial Hospital.

“The greatest public policy centre for us came into existence 70 years back. The Constituent Assembly of India created the ultimate public policy which is relevant for us,” Justice Chelameshwar said, adding that the wide range of knowledge and the great experience of the members had enriched the Constitutional document.

“It has created a structure and given guidelines on how the political future of the country should be. I mean political in a theoretical sense,” he added. Former Chief Justice of India Justice M N Venkatachalaiah was also present.