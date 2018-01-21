BENGALURU: After unsuccessfully attempting to take funds from the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) and Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) to develop educational institutions, the state government is now eyeing funds available with the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) and it is in no mood to be rebuffed this time around.

In an official communication, Higher Education Minister Basavaraja Rayareddi has written to the KEA asking them to transfer Rs 150 crore for infrastructure development of medical and engineering colleges in his and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s constituencies.

Highly placed sources in the KEA confirmed this and said an official file was put up and it was sent to C Shika, director of PUE Department, when she was posted as in-charge Executive Director of KEA recently. According to the sources, Shika refused to sign the file by stating that the money belonged to the students and questioned why this has to be transferred for development of engineering and medical colleges.

Interestingly, just a day after her response, Shika was relieved of her charge and another IAS officer was placed in her place. The file then went to the new officer, who also refused to clear it. “As he refused to sign, he has already received a transfer order stating that he will be relieved of charge on February 12 and another junior grade IAS officer will take charge,” explained the source.

Before trying their luck with the KEA, the ministers concerned have tried the same with the RGUHS and KSOU. Rayareddi had spoken earlier in an open press conference about the government’s plan to close KSOU and transfer the funds available there. Request made to avoid tax penalty?