MANGALURU: A ban on the entry of multi-axle trucks and tankers into Kodagu district during day time has come as a shock to the transporters of the region. This, in the backdrop of closing the Shiradi Ghat for vehicular movement has only added to their woes.

Though the ban did not have any major impact on the first day, sources said that it will be a big blow to the transport sector in the coming days. This is mainly because several companies, especially oil companies operating in Mangaluru, have strictly banned night driving due to safety concerns. So, the drivers have no choice but to operate during day time and halt at designated places during night time. Now, the Kodagu district administration’s daytime ban will hit the truckers and tankers.

On Friday, Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Srividya ordered a ban on heavy vehicles operating between Kushalnagar and Sampaje in the district between 6 am and 9 pm. MRPL Transport Owners Association honorary president Sujit Alva said the tankers heading towards Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have to pass through Kodagu as the Shiradi Ghat is closed.

“Taking Shivamogga route will be very far. Every day, there are at least 300 multi-axle trucks and tankers heading towards AP and TN from Mangaluru and back. Hence, we will request the concerned district administration to lift the day traffic ban in Kodagu,” he said.

On Saturday, Madikeri DySP Sundaraj said he did not see heavy vehicles lined up on the road side in Kushalnagar and Sampaje as the drivers seem to be aware of the ban and may have taken other route.

Temporary check posts have been set up at Gundya and Maranahalli police outpost on NH 75 to ensure that the ban on vehicular traffic in Shiradi Ghats is implemented. Sources in Uppinangady police station told The New Indian Express that the cops will be manning the checkpost round the clock.

In exceptional cases and on humanitarian grounds, vehicles and trucks heading to Kukke Subrahmanya and Dharmasthala were allowed to ply on the stretch, residents near Gundya told The New Indian Express.

“Petty shops and eateries located on the stretch have not closed down. If local residents do not support them in the coming months, the owners will have to down the shutters and migrate elsewhere,’’ sources in Shiradi Gram Panchayat told Express.

The residents in and around Addahole have expressed apprehensions about the sound and noise generated from the plant in Addahole. So far, no complaints have been registered with the gram panchayat or at Uppinangady police station.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner S Sasikanth Senthil said no untoward developments had been reported due to the ban.