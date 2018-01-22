KARWAR: In the last four months, two multi-axle vehicles which were designated to transport special equipment belonging to Kaiga Atomic Power Station (KAPS) have met with accidents on the narrow Karwar-Siddar-Kaiga road. Luckily, both vehicles were carrying empty flasks at the time and there was no hazardous material.

The narrow road near Kinnar village

through which multi-axle vehicles

transport equipment of Kaiga N-plant

For many years, the road width has remained the same though it connects to Karnataka’s only atomic power station. For many years, local leaders assured of road widening, but promises remained only on the paper.

Currently, multi-axle vehicles transport nuclear and spent fuel in flasks on the single road which has lot of curves. Many villages and hundreds of houses are located along the road. Villagers living along this route are now a worried lot.

Last week when an accident occurred, it created panic among villagers who feared radiation leak. A team of doctors visited the village and did screening to ease the worries of villagers. But the villagers say, this is not enough and the government must find a way to transport nuclear material or waste by a proper road.

Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul said the district administration has intimated the power station to take action to prevent accidents of special vehicles and they are taking measures. “To prevent mishaps on Karwar-Siddar-Kaiga road, road expansion work has been taken up and it will finish within a couple of months.” He added that there is proposal of expanding Idgundi-Kaiga road which will reduce the risk and distance to reach Kaiga from Yellapur.