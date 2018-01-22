BENGALURU: BJP MP and state general secretary Shobha Karandlaje has demanded an explanation from Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president G Parameshwara about his party’s alleged proposal to have an electoral alliance with the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI), in the light of the recent arrest of four SDPI workers by the Kerala police in connection with the murder of an ABVP activist in Kannur.

“Parameshwara owes an explanation to the people as to whether his party still considers the option of having an electoral understanding with that organisation. The BJP has always maintained that SDPI and its affiliates, PFI and now-banned SIMI, are terror organisations,” she said on Sunday.