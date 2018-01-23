BENGALURU: In view of the upcoming state Legislative Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India has sought details from the police department about cases registered for breaching Model Code of Conduct and also cases registered under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Representation of the People Act. In compliance, the state police chief’s office has asked the police from all the districts of the state to furnish details sought by the EC immediately.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka had written to the state police chief on Saturday, seeking details of cases registered during the state Legislative Assembly elections in 2013 and the Lok Sabha elections held in 2014. The Commission had asked for details relating to cases registered for violation of election Model Code of Conduct and criminal cases filed for electoral offences during the past election. It had also sought the status of all those cases.

Following this, the police chief’s office sought the required details from police heads of all districts on Monday, asking them to send the details immediately. Details of the type of cases registered (whether booked under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code or the Representation of the People Act), total number of FIRs filed and status of those cases (charge sheeted, closure report filed, untraceable, convicted and pending trial) have been sought from police commissioners of cities and superintendents of police of districts.

Sources said such information would help take steps to prevent recurring of similar offences and would also help take strict measures to ensure free and fair elections.While the Election Commission is preparing to hold elections in the state, the police department is also gearing up for the same.

The department, just a few days ago, had sought information about officers of the rank of police sub-inspectors and above working in their home constituencies and officers serving in the same constituency for the last three years, as a first step in the preparations for the elections.It is learnt that the state police chief’s office sent the message to officers concerned through fax at 12.30 PM on Monday, asking them to send the details within one-and-a-half hours, that is 2 pm.