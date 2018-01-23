BENGALURU: Karnataka's first-of-its-kind dedicated housing layout for legislators has 40 per cent of the plots going unregistered. The layout has 90 plots with the smallest being 40X60 feet. The reason for not registering: The sites are located in Shivakote gram panchayat in Bengaluru North taluk near Yelahanka and have no resale value.With no power connections and sewage water treatment facilities, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has denied the building approval plans to Karnataka State Legislature Employees Housing Cooperative Society, which has promoted the layout. Thus, no houses have come up at this layout though it was formed in 2007. Former legislators who have bought sites complain of no loan facilities available for the same reason.

The society has over 1,200 sitting and former Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) and Members of Parliament (MPs). The sites available at the layout are in four size categories: 80X120 feet, 60X80 feet, 40X80 feet and 40X60 feet - by far bigger than otherwise available in city limits.Former MLA Ramachandra Reddy told The New Indian Express that this is the first-of-its-kind layout in Karnataka that is exclusively meant for legislators. "But unlike 'G' Category sites, sites developed in Legislators layout do not have any resale value,'' he said.

While his colleague, another member who did not wish to reveal his identity, said it was `400 per sqft some 10 years ago, and after all these years the price has only just crossed `700 per sqft.

"In the time of real estate boom, the prices did not increase as expected, and that is one of the main reasons for these sites not getting sold. These sites are in village panchayat limits. If they were developed, by this time, the sites would have resold many times and the value would have touched crores,'' he added.

Also, some members have not paid the complete registration amounts. "They say that they will pay the full amounts only after all the amenities are in place. We have given sewage line connection, laid a concrete road, street lights and grown 500 saplings. We have now called a third party agency to examine and certify,'' a source from the society's committee informed.

"There is no transformer, which also means no power connections. There is no sewage treatment plant too. Without these facilities, the BDA will not give approval for a building plan. This also means that one cannot approach the bank for loans,'' a former MLA said.

All these days, they were allotted sites under the 'G' Category of BDA. But this was the first attempt by the society to allot sites to former representatives.