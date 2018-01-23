BENGALURU: Even a month after the dates of the Common Entrance Test (CET), 2018, were announced, there is still no clarity over who will conduct the entrance test for Ayush under-graduate courses.The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has sent a letter to the Ayush directorate and the Department of Health and Family Welfare to clarify this, as the process of finalising the CET brochure is going on. If Ayush courses are to be included in CET then this needs to be mentioned in the brochure.

During CET 2017, the Union Ayush Ministry issued a notification stating that Ayush courses will come under the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) from that year. But as this was not accepted by several states, the ministry said it will be implemented from 2018.

However, admissions to post-graduate Ayush courses were conducted under NEET from 2017 itself.

"We have not yet received any communication from the officials of the Ayush directorate or from state Health and Family Welfare Department. If it has to be conducted under CET, then this needs to be mentioned in CET 2018 brochure and application form," said Gangadaraiah, Administrative Officer (KEA).

This year, no notification has been issued by the Union Ayush Ministry so far, and the KEA authorities are in a dilemma whether to finalise the application and brochure, or wait for confirmation from the department concerned.According to KEA officials, the applications and brochures should be ready by the next 15 days as the CET dates have been advanced this year. "If we mention about Ayush in the brochure and application form, and if they decide to go with NEET later, it will create confusion among candidates," an official said.