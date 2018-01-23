BENGALURU: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will kick-start his campaign for the coming assembly polls in Karnataka on February 10.

During his three-day visit, the first after being made All India Congress Committee chief, he will address a mega conference and conduct a roadshow.

"Rahul Gandhi will be touring Karnataka for three days on February 10, 11 and 12," state Congress Chief G Parameshwara told reporters here.

Speaking after meeting district leaders, legislators and in-charge Ministers of districts where Gandhi is expected to tour, he said "the plan is to organise a mega conference in Hospet."

"The plan also includes travel by road in a bus along with party leaders, during which he (Rahul) may interact and address people at various places, leading up to Kalaburagi where he will halt. From there he will go to Bidar before leaving for Delhi," he added.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled early this year.

Eyeing a return to power, the ruling Congress in Karnataka has embarked on a series of state-wide tours.

The first phase, which got underway on December 13 last year, saw Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tour about 124 constituencies, predominantly represented by Congress MLAs, to launch a series of government programmes.

A team led by Parameshwara set out on a tour to remaining 100 odd constituencies that are not represented by the party in the current assembly.

In the second phase,all state Congress leaders, including the Chief Minister are together expected to go on a state-wide tour from the first week of March.