BENGALURU: With final exams of second year pre-university round the corner, the department of pre-university education has asked students to uninstall WhatsApp to avoid getting into trouble unnecessarily. It has asked the parents and college principals to advise students to stay away from social media to avoid receiving question papers —even unintentionally. As per the amendments made to Karnataka Education Act 1983 during 2017 exams, circulation of question papers via social media is also an offence. That means those receiving the question papers may also be subjected to punishment.

Considering the previous incidents of circulation of fake question papers, the department has asked college principals to have a parent-teachers meeting to create awareness about the same.“Not many parents and students are aware of it. Hence, we have asked principals of all PU colleges to convene a meeting with them,” said C Shikha, director, PUE department.

The amendment to include circulation of question papers via social media as one of the offences was brought to avoid examination malpractice. “Section 24A says prohibition of leakage of question paper - No person shall, before or during examination cause leakage of question paper or indulge in malpractice by, (i) buying, selling or procuring or attempting to do so or otherwise dealing with any question paper intended for use at any examination; or (ii) possessing or procuring or inducing any other person to deliver him or any other person any question paper or attempting to do so intended for use at any examination