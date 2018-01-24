BENGALURU: The transfer of Hassan Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri took a political turn on Tuesday after former Prime Minister and Hassan MP H D Deve Gowda slammed the state government and accused it of transferring the officer as she prevented the district minister from getting kickbacks in the ongoing infrastructure works for Mahamastakabhisheka celebrations. A Manju, the minister in charge of Hassan, is Gowda’s political rival and Congress leader.

“This is the worst and most corrupt government I have ever seen. An honest officer who prevented the district minister getting kickbacks was transferred within six months of her posting. Do you call this a government?’’ Gowda, who is JD(S) president, told reporters. “This is the situation in a former PM’s constituency. Imagine how bad it will be in other places,’’ he said.

As mark of protest, Gowda has decided to stay away from the February 7 event at Shravanabelagola, which will be attended by the President.

BJP too accused the CM of transferring the honest officer. Party MP Shobha Karandlaje said there is no respite for honest officers in the state. On Tuesday, several organisations staged a protest in Hassan.

“The EC has stayed the state government’s decision to transfer an honest officer. It is a major setback for Siddaramaiah, who punishes honest officers,’’ BJP president BS Yeddyurappa tweeted.

Meanwhile, the CM and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president G Parameshwara defended the move and termed it as a routine administrative matter. Gowda’s son and former minister H D Revanna said JD(S) MLAs and party workers will stage protest on Thursday in Hassan.