BENGALURU: A forum of physically challenged people moved the High Court against the Union government and oil companies for not providing statutory reservation in allotment of LPG distributorships to them.

Hearing the PIL filed by Karnataka Rajya Vikalachetanara Rakshana Samiti, an NGO, a division bench of acting Chief Justice H G Ramesh and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar on Tuesday ordered notices to be issued to Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Social Justice and Empowerment.

The petitioner contended that Indian Oil Corporation published a notification on August 17, 2017, for the selection of 238 LPG distributors in various districts. But it has not reserved 5 per cent of the distributorships as mandated under Section 37 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, (RPD) which would amount to 11 distributorships. Instead of 11, it has reserved only 6 positions which is less than even 3 per cent of 238 distributorships.

Further, the petitioner pleaded that as per the Unified Guidelines for Selection of LPG Distributors issued by the Indian Oil Corporation, no concession in application fee of `10,000 or `5 lakh security deposits have been granted in favour of people with disabilities. Nor has any provision for financial assistance been made in their favour as mandated under Section 19 of the RPD Act, whereas the same has been done for SC/ST people.

The selection of LPG distributorship commenced on January 4 and will conclude on January 18.

ACB urges High Court to quash R Ashok’s petition

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday informed the High Court that there is a strong prima facie case against senior BJP leader R Ashok in the bagair hukum land scam and hence his petition seeking the court to quash the FIR is not maintainable.

In its statement of objection filed before Justice R B Budihal, who was hearing the petition filed by Ashok, the ACB contended that there are chances of destroying witnesses if the stay is granted to the investigation. The court will pass the interim order on the stay on the ground that the FIR registered by ACB against Ashok is politically motivated.