BENGALURU: In a major embarrassment to the Siddaramaiah government, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday stopped the transfers of seven IAS officers, including Hassan Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, who were given new postings only on Monday.

Rohini Sindhuri

Citing the ongoing electoral roll revision, the ECI has also directed the government to take its approval before transferring IAS officers. The move came on a day the Hassan DC’s transfer took a political turn. Sindhuri was on Monday transferred as managing director, Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

The Opposition slammed the government for transferring the officer who, they said, had prevented Hassan district minister A Manju from allegedly getting kickbacks in the ongoing infrastructure works for Mahamastakabhisheka celebrations at Shravanabelagola.

“The transfers have been withheld for now. We have sought the Election Commission’s nod for it,’’ Chief Secretary K Ratna Prabha told Express on Tuesday. The ECI had sought details about transfers of IAS officers on Monday.

In Mysuru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the ECI cannot give any directive to the state in such administrative decisions as the election Code of Conduct is not yet in force. “Any such move by the EC will amount to interfering with the state government’s functioning,’’ he said.

Chaitra too stays with civil supplies

With the ECI withholding the transfers of IAS officers in the state, Food & Civil Supplies commissioner Chaitra V will stay with the department until further notice. She had been transferred as commissioner of labour department.