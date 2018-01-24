JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy at an interactive session organised by FKCCI ahead of polls in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Vinod kumar T

BENGALURU: Industrial bodies and trade associations have expressed serious displeasure at the infrastructure in various industrial areas in Bengaluru and harassment from bureaucracy. Peenya Industries Association (PIA) has demanded a Metro line between Peenya and Kengeri.

They were participating in an interactive session organised by Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) ahead of the Assembly election. State JD(S) president H D Kumaraswamy and PIA representatives highlighted the hiccups in power supply, poor condition of roads and high water tariff.

They urged Kumaraswamy to implement Metro connectivity between Peenya and Kengeri to cater to a huge workforce. They also wanted PIA declared as an industrial township.

FKCCI representatives made a strong pitch for the abolition of trade licenses and bring down GST on branded food items. They also appealed to end the harassment from officials of various departments under the pretext of inspections and surprise checks.

Kumaraswamy, who expressed the confidence of JD(S) coming to power in the Assembly election, assured favourable policies to resolve the grievances of trade and industrial sector, especially small-scale industrial sector.

Traders Too Seek Poll Ticket

The poll fever has hit industrialists and traders too. A trader from Mandya appealed to Kumaraswamy to give JD(S) tickets to at least five members from the trader community in the forthcoming Assembly election. The presence of traders among the elected representatives would help the government in formulating better policies for the growth of economy and employment generation, he said.