MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the transfer of IAS officers, including Hassan Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri. Clarifying that he was not aware of the Election Commission staying the transfer, he said it cannot overstep into the functioning of the government.

Asked about Deve Gowda’s allegation that the CM has bowed to the demand of Minister Manju and he would not share dais with Siddaramaiah in future, he asked: “Is she only prompt officer for Deve Gowda?”

Siddaramaiah said he will go ahead with budget plans seeking vote on account for three months and will get approval for the budget in the house.

He said Yeddyurappa should know about the law and should recall that previous chief minister Jagadish Shettar had also presented budget.

Asked whether the BJP is apprehensive over Congress presenting a populous budget, Siddaramaiah said the BJP has already lost elections.

Siddaramaiah said BJP national president Amit Shah does not have a better track record. He said they have no role in the bandh call as it is called by Kannada organisations . “I will not get into petty politics directing to stop people or buses heading to BJP rally. The police are capable enough to maintain law and order,” he added.

On MSIL MD Prakash allegedly involved in multi-crore scam and irregularities while floating a fake company in his son’s name to do sand business, Siddaramaiah said it is unfortunate that the opposition is alleging irregularities in many projects.

When told that the forensic lab has confirmed that they had generated fake mail to run business in the name of the MD’s son , he sought details and papers, promising to look into it.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday clarified that he will contest from Chamundeshwari constituency in the forthcoming assembly elections.

He was addressing the gathering during Moodala Basaveshwara temple’s Hokuli Jatra Mahotsava at D-Salihundi village, 20 kms from Mysuru.