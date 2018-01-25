BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday stayed the FIR registered by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) against former deputy chief minister and BJP MLA R Ashoka in the Bagair Hukum land case.

Justice R Budihal stayed the FIR contending that it was politically motivated.

According to the anti-corruption bureau, while serving as the chairman of Bengaluru South Taluk Bagar Hukum Land Regularisation Committee from 1998 to 2006, Ashoka had sanctioned land to BJP workers and corporators, resulting in a loss of Rs 10,000 crore to the state exchequer.

The government officials and others were also named in the FIR registered under section 13(1)(c), 13(1)(d) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 420 and 120 (b) of the IPC.