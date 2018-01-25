A man puts up posters of the state-wide bandh called by various Kannada organisations, at a bus shelter on Ballari Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | vinod kumar t

BENGALURU: Thursday’s bandh is likely to hit the bank customers and ATM users hard if it affects their functioning today. Though authorities from different banks have confirmed that they will be working, some branches may close if there is commotion in their areas.

“There is no direction to close the banks. However, the managers are empowered to close the respective branches, if there is any untoward incidents in their areas,” said official sources.

M Mohan Reddy, convener of State-Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), said the banks will be working as usual on Thursday, and there is no instruction to shut down the banks.

With three days of holidays scheduled from January 26 to 28, the banks have been directed to refill cash in the ATMs in the city by Thursday evening. They have made arrangements to ensure refilling of cash wherever it is necessary. But people are not sure if there will be enough cash in the ATMs during the weekend.

When contacted, bank officials said that the public will not face any problem as the ATMs will be refilled at regular intervals during the long weekend.

“The outsourced agencies will be working and will be refilling the cash in the ATMs wherever it is necessary. The agencies will have money in the currency chest of their own which would not affect ATMs. The banks will be closed between January 26 and 28 as the fourth Saturday is also a holiday for banks,” said a bank official.

Schools declare holiday

Both the private and government schools in the state have been given a holiday on Thursday to ensure safety of the children. And to compensate the loss of a day, private schools will function on Saturday.

However, it will be the discretion of each school to decide whether to compensate the lost day on Saturday or not. District Commissioners have been given power to take decision on compensating the lost day to government schools. The Associated managements of primary and secondary schools in Karnataka (KAMS) has asked the private school managements to remain closed.

Buses to ply as usual

Bus services by state-run corporations are likely to function as normal in the city on Thursday if there are no untoward incidents.

All steps taken to ensure security: Reddy

Directions have been issued for police personnel in all 30 districts to ensure law and order during the bandh on January 25, said Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, here on Wednesday. He said police bandobast will be done in all places to prevent any untoward incidents. On the planned BJP rally in Mysuru to be attended by BJP national president Amit Shah, he said steps have been taken to ensure that the event is conducted in a safe manner. Reddy dismissed the allegations of bandh being sponsored by Congress. Speaking at the press meet, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said such a bandh call was not being given for the first time. “The organisations have been calling for bandh in the past too. They do that when they feel that injustice has been meted to Kannadigas,” he added. He said BJP is welcome to call for a bandh during Rahul Gandhi’s visit in state.

PU PRACTICAL EXAMS PUT OFF

The Pre-university Education Department has decided to postpone the PUC II practical exams, scheduled to begin from January 25, to February 2. In view of the

bandh, Bangalore University

too has postponed the first and third semester undergraduate and 2nd semester post-graduate exams, all scheduled to be held on Thursday. Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi, has also issued a notification postponing the theory exams scheduled to be held on Thursday, to February 2.

SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS

The city police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure no untoward incidents take place during the bandh. “More than 15,000 policemen will be deployed for bandobust duty and vigil will increased at sensitive place. Anti-social elements will be detained as a preventive step. As many as 50 KSRP and CAR platoons and Home Guards have been deployed and those who indulge in violence or forceful shutting down of commercial establishments will be dealt with an iron hand,” Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar said.