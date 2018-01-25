BENGALURU: The bandh call given by pro-Kannada organisations is partially successful across the state as on Thursday noon.

While districts like Mangaluru, Bagalkot and few others were not affected much by it, in Bengaluru, Mysuru and other districts, buses have remained off the roads since morning.

Buses off the roads

Buses operated by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), including airport services, remained off the road since morning, leaving many passengers in the lurch. This decision to services was taken after activists gathered at the Kempegowda bus station and demanded that services be stopped.

"We are going to start ramping up services post lunch," a senior BMTC official confirmed. Similarly, KSRTC services were suspended across the state. They are also expected to resume in the afternoon in patches.

Cabs are on the road but are pricier

Meanwhile, cab services continued to operate normally. However, but quite a few travelers to the Kempegowda International airport complained that fares were hiked by as much as Rs. 200-400. Namma Metro continues to operate at a 10-minute frequency although Kempegowda station was surrounded by agitators.

According to police sources, some activists from the Kannada Rakshana Vedike tried to stop trains from operating at the City Railway station in the morning, but they were quickly dispersed by the police. A few of them were taken into custody.

Supply of essential goods not affected

However, it was reported that shop owners in several areas of Bengaluru were asked to down their shutters in the morning. Nonetheless, shops in the interior areas continue to operate and the supply of essential goods like milk and other food items have not been affected in most parts of the city.

In the morning, the commissioner of health department issued an order canceling the leaves of doctors and non-medicos and asked them to report immediately for duty.

Stone pelting reported

Further, there are reports of a stone pelting incident in Malleshwaram. Apart from this, no other incidents of violence have been reported so far. Malls and major shops across the city remain closed.