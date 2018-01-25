MANGALURU: THE investigation into the murder of Abdul Basheer, who was killed in retaliation to Deepak’s Rao murder, has revealed that the conspiracy was hatched inside Mangaluru jail.

Kalladka Mithun, Tilak Raj Shetty and Raju, who are associated with right wing Hindu outfits and are currently behind bars in murder and rioting cases, hatched the conspiracy to avenge the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Deepak Rao.

Soon after they came to know about Deepak’s murder, they got in touch with one Anup, who was outside the jail, to identify the target and ensure that the plan is executed the same day. With this, the number of accused in Basheer murder has gone up to 10.

The numbers may further rise as there is a suspicion of the involvement of more persons, said Mangaluru Police Commissioner T R Suresh. He said the jailed trio wanted to target a Muslim from Suratkal-Kottara Chowki stretch and zeroed on Basheer as Anup knew him. The plan may have been chalked out during visiting hours and not just over phone, he added.