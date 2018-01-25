BENGALURU: Bengaluru is bracing up for a total shutdown on Thursday in response to a statewide bandh call given by pro-Kannada organisations over the Mahadayi river water sharing issue.

Most private companies have granted a day’s leave to their employees, and those which have not have asked them to work from home to be on the safe side, fearing sporadic violence.

Private as well as government schools and colleges in the city will also remain closed on Thursday, with some planning to compensate for the day’s loss on Saturday.

Namma Metro will function as per normal schedule, provided there are no attacks on stations.

Karnataka bandh call over Mahadayi water dispute: Visuals of protest from Hubli. (earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/N7HtjEHAIu — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018

However, Metro stations will have beefed up security. Autos and cabs are also expected to ply normally although associations have extended their support for the bandh. Essential services, however, are not expected to be affected.

The advantage of the bandh falling one day before Republic Day holiday and the weekend had most city dwellers making plans to head out of town on Thursday. But it may not be a good idea to do so by road as it is a statewide bandh.

What to expect

Private companies: Employees of most firms asked to work from home, come in early or take day off.

Namma Metro: Likely to function as usual.

BMTC: Buses will operate unless incidents of attack are reported.

Schools and colleges:

Will remain closed.

Cabs and autos: Will be available.