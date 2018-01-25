KENDRAPARA: The Forest and Veterinary officials have sounded bird flu alert in Bhitarkanika National Park after avian influenza cases were reported in some parts of Karnataka recently. As hundreds of migratory birds have already arrived in the water bodies and forest areas of the park, precautionary steps as well as measures have been taken to detect sick birds, said Chief District Veterinary Officer (CDVO) in-charge Dr Sumant Kumar Mohapatra.

Forest authorities have sounded flu alert in the heronry of the park where a large number of avian guests have arrived this winter. The officials have also distributed leaflets and booklets among villagers near the park to create awareness about bird flu, he said.

Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) comprising a Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS), a livestock inspector, attendant, Zilla Parishad members and social workers have also been formed in all nine blocks of the district. Forest and Veterinary officials are keeping a watchful eye on the migratory birds, particularly bar-headed geese, brahminy duck, plovers, pintails and other migratory species as they are prone to carry H5N1 strain of avian influenza, Mohapatra informed.

“We have already started examining some avian species in Bhitarkanika. Blood and stool samples of 654 poultries have been collected and sent to Animal Disease Research Institute (ADRI), Cuttack for tests. Around 40 poultry farm owners have been trained to detect any sick hens,” said the CDVO.

Environmentalist and secretary of the district unit of Peoples for Animal Sudhansu Parida said if H5N1 mixes with a human influenza strain, it will produce a new strain which could spark a human influenza pandemic. A pandemic typically causes large number of deaths and is also accompanied by significant social and economic disruption. WHO has advised all member states, including India, to monitor their animal populations for H5N1 strain of avian influenza, he added.

Preventive measures

Blood and stool samples of 654 poultries collected

Rapid Response Teams formed in all nine blocks of the district

Around 40 poultry farm owners trained to detect any sick hens

Migratory species are prone to carry H5N1 strain of avian influenza