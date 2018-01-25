HUBBALLI/RAICHUR: Two days ahead of Republic Day, the people in Hyderabad-Karnataka have something more to cheer about. The Union government has approved setting up of the long-awaited Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) at Raichur.

Announcing this in New Delhi on Wednesday, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar handed over the sanction letter to Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Ananth Kumar at his official residence. Dharwad MP Pralhal Joshi too was present.

Expressing happiness over the development, Venkatesh Patil, Academic Council member of Gulbarga University, said the long struggle by the people had borne fruit. “I was elated on hearing the news,” he said. However, he observed that the people of Raichur were fooled by the Centre last year. “In fact, people had forgotten about it as time passed. But now, with elections nearing, Raichur is lucky to get a IIIT,” he added.

Interestingly, Raichur was the main contender for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), but the institute was finally set up in Dharwad. Several protests were held two years ago demanding a premier technological institute in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region. The move also seen as placatory after Raichur lost out on the IIT.