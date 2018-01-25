MYSURU: IN a major setback to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on his home turf, a rebel Congress candidate, supported by BJP and JD(S) was elected as Mysuru Mayor on Wednesday. B Bhagyavathi polled 43 votes to bag the post while Indira Mahesh from JD(S) was elected deputy mayor.

The Mysore City Corporation (MCC) is ruled jointly by JD(S) and BJP for the past four years. For this term, the mayor’s post was reserved for an SC and deputy mayor post for an ST candidate. The government was accused of reserving the mayor’s post for an SC candidate to gain control of the council as there was not even a single councillor from the SC community in both BJP and JD(S).

The plan did not work as there was stiff competition between Congress’ two councillors Bhagyavathi and Kamala Uday. As the party decided to field Kamala, the disappointed Bhagyavathi, who belongs to Bhovi caste, sought help from JD(S) and BJP. After high drama in the council hall for over an hour, with Congress members opposing Bhagyavathi’s move, the rebel candidate finally won the elections.

Bhagyavathi told reporters, “I didn’t get social justice in my own party, because they selected another candidate for the mayoral elections. This disappointed me. So, one day prior to the elections I approached the JD(S) and BJP for support. Also, it is a rare opportunity for a person from Bhovi caste to become mayor.”

After winning as a rebel candidate, Bhagyavathi said she will not face any problem from Congress and she will remain in the party and work for the development of the city with support of all the three parties – Congress, JD(S) and BJP.

Upset over the strategy of JD(S) and BJP, Congress councillors and its other elected representatives boycotted the elections. It was a herculean task for police to control the situation. Regional Commissioner and election officer Shivayogi C Kalasad too had a tough time pacifying the miffed councillors

Battle field

The Council Hall turned into battlefield when Returning Officer gave five minutes time for the mayor post aspirants to withdraw their nominations. Congress councillors tried convincing Bhagyavathi to sign the withdrawal form, but G T Deve Gowda snatched the form. Earlier, when the RO asked the elected representatives to mark their attendance, Tanveer Sait tore the attendance paper.