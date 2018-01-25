MANGALURU: Congress party has demanded the arrest of Karkala BJP MLA Sunil Kumar for allegedly describing the forthcoming assembly election in Bantwal assembly constituency as a fight between Ram and Allah. Sunil Kumar made this controversial statement during a BJP workers’ meeting held in Bantwal recently, following which the local police had booked a case against him.

Congress leader and former Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat President Mamata Gatty strongly condemned the BJP MLA’s statement and described it as ‘anti-Constitutional’ and ‘childish’. “It shows how desperate the BJP is. The statement is a conspiracy to disturb peace in the region and proves that it has no trust in pluralism. Deputy commissioner should immediately order for his arrest,” she urged.

‘Nothing wrong in hostel voters enrollment’

KPCC secretary Kallige Tharanath Shetty on Wednesday hit back at BJP leaders for their allegation that Congress MLA J R Lobo is engaged in misappropriation of voters list by enrolling Kerala students living in hostels of city. Shetty told reporters that the enrolment is in accordance with the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines to enrol more and more youth in view of them staying away from the election.