The bandh call on Thursday has resulted in several companies in the Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS) sector employing creative ideas to ensure that their work does not get affected. While most companies have asked their employees to work from home, for firms handling sensitive projects like in the banking and financial services sector, this is not an option. These firms have asked its employees to come to work before 6am on Thursday and return home after the bandh is called off at 6pm.

“We were allowed to leave early on Wednesday and asked to come into office by 6am on Thursday. Cabs will be arranged only post 6pm. This will mean a 12-hour shift,” said Nachiket C, an employee in Manyata Tech Park. In offices located in other tech parks, employees who have been asked to work have been given strict instructions to come early morning.

“We have been told not to walk around in the tech park as this would give the impression that it is business as usual. Some part of the building will also be fitted with nets to prevent any stone throwing,” said a techie of an IT firm in RMZ Ecospace near Bellandur. However, these arrangements have employees worried.

“With most of the food courts likely to be closed, our office doesn’t have a pantry. Food delivery is also not possible, what will we do for lunch?” wondered Preksha Singh, who works in Bagmane Tech Park. Others were worried about going back home. “We have been told that there will be cabs available but it is still a risk coming to office on a day when violence is expected,” said another employee who works for a banking services firm on Bannerghatta Road.

For those asked to work from home, the decision threw a dampener on what would otherwise have been a long weekend. “I am going ahead with my trip and I will log in from there. My friends in other companies have been asked to come to work on Saturday, which will ruin the weekend,” said Rishi Basu of Embassy Golf Links.