BENGALURU: The High Court on Wednesday stayed the warrant issued by the city’s special court against Deccan Aviation promoter Captain G R Gopinath and others. A criminal case was registered by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) with regard to alleged fraud and for violation of the Companies Act.

Hearing petitions filed by them, Justice K N Phaneendra ordered a notice to SFIO after staying the warrant and further proceedings against them.

It has come as a relief to the accused Captain G R Gopinath, Deccan Charters Ltd, Bengaluru, Ashok Wadha, Vinod Wadhawani and Ambit Pvt Ltd of Mumbai.

Gopinath contended that the complaint was filed with malafide intention and the special court issued warrant without examining the complaint.

The SFIO had registered a case against liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is fifth accused in the case, and 18 others including Kingfisher Airlines Ltd under the Companies Act for fraud. On December 27, 2017, Senior Assistant Director, SFIO, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, had filed a complaint with the special court against the 19 accused.