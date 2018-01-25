BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was accused of employing State machinery to stop people from attending BJP's Parivartana Yatra, which was attended by the party's national president Amit Shah, in Mysuru, on Thursday.

Shah, who spoke at the rally, accused the State of also plotting to disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, scheduled for February 4.

"Despite this, the people who will turn up to the rally will show Siddaramaiah that who will win the upcoming elections," he said.

A bandh call has also been issued by various organizations on February 4.

The state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa also attacked the government saying it tried to make the Parivartana Yatra unsuccessful.

"Siddaramaiah lacks courage. He should be ashamed of using police and transport services to prevent people from attending the rally," BJP MLA R Ashok said.

"This is a state-sponsored bandh and the BJP has challenged you successfully on your home turf," Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said, attacking Siddaramaiah