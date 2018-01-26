Pro-Kannada outfits have called for a 'Karnataka Bandh' today to press for the intervention of PM Narendra Modi in the Mahadayi water sharing row between the state and neighbouring Goa. (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)

BENGALURU: The pan-Karnataka bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations over Mahadayi river dispute evoked a good response in Hubballi, but largely fizzled out in most other parts of the state on Thursday.

Schools and colleges declared a holiday in Mysuru, Dharwad and Kolar districts, but functioned in many other districts where the bandh had little impact.

No untoward incidents were reported from any part of the state, even as activists tried to close down business establishments in cities like Mysuru and Ballari. Protests were confined to demonstrations and burning of effigies while state transport corporations suspended bus services in many places. The bandh call did not have any impact in Hyderabad-Karnataka and coastal region.

Public transport was affected in Hubballi, though a few autorickshaws plied. But government offices functioned smoothly and banks operated with half-closed shutters and fewer visitors. Protesters attempted to picket Lok Sabha member Prahlad Joshi’s office, but the police foiled their bid.