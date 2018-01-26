BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer the Bharat Ratna on Shri Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru.

“Dr Shivakumara Swami has rendered remarkable service to society for over seven decades in education and spiritual activities. He has dedicated his life, with selfless devotion, to the betterment of humanity. Through his peerless contribution to education, he has created a large band of alumni who are making enormous contribution to society in various walks of life,” the Chief Minister stated in a letter to the Prime Minister. “His service to the people deserves recognition at the highest level through the award of Bharat Ratna.’’

The seer, who is known as ‘walking god’ by legions of his devotees, has established 130 educational institutions, mostly in rural and semi-urban areas, Siddaramaiah pointed out.

“These institutions are providing education, thus making rich contribution to the educational development of people. Siddaganga Mutt also hosts more than 9,000 children, who are provided free food, shelter and education.”