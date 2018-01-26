BELAGAVI: “Better late than never,” said Forest Department personnel, whose demand of 36 years have come to fruition. Like policemen, Forest Department staff will also receive Chief Minister’s medal for their extraordinary contribution in forest conservation, wildlife conservation, removal of forest area encroachments, handling human-wildlife conflict and anti-poaching activities, according to the recent decision of the state government.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) had sent a proposal to the government dated September 14, 2017, urging the government to bestow the CM’s medal to Forest Department staff on the lines of Police Department, for their outstanding contributions in their services as a note of encouragement. Responding to the same, state government gave a green signal to the proposal on December 4, 2017.

Government will constitute Circle Level Committees (CLC) across the state, which will be chaired by the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) of the respective Circles. The CLC will nominate staff members who are eligible for the CM’s medal and forward it to Karnataka State Level Committee (KSLC) which will operate under the Chairmanship of PCCF, Head of Forest Force (HoFF). KSLC will then confirm the medal for the nominated candidates by studying their records and judging their eligibility.

The names of the awardees will then be disclosed on March 10 of every year. The selected candidates will receive the CM’s medal in Bengaluru on March 21 during a function to observe `World Forest Day’.

It may be recalled that Karnataka government had introduced CM’s medal to encourage outstanding services of the Police Department in 1982. Following the same, the forest staff had expected the government to extend the same for their department too. However, their demand had remained unfulfilled due to improper approach to the government. However, the recent proposal of PCCF helped the government realise after 36 years that the Forest Department too is eligible for the CM Medal like the Police Department.