KALABURAGI: Spiritual leader Siddeshwara Swamiji, of the Jnana Yogashram, Vijayapura, Thursday respectfully declined to receive the Padma Shri award for the year 2018 stating that he had not accepted any honours in his life so far.

Camping in Kalaburagi for a month since 17 January for spiritual discourses, the leader, popularly known as Buddiji, spoke to reporters on Friday and said that he was a simple man living a simple life with the main purpose being the preaching of spiritualism to make people of all walks of life happy.

"I have never accepted any honours in my life. I have refused to receive Hon. Doctorate Award announced by Karnataka University a few years back. My refusal is nothing to do with the politics," Buddiji clarified.

Jnanayogi Shri Siddheshwar Swamiji, who is often referred to as the ‘Walking God of North Karnataka’ was born and brought up in Bijjaragi, Vijayapura in Karnataka. His preachings are often described as hard teachings delivered in a pleasant and enjoying manner.

Supporting his decision not to receive the award, Jambanagoudar and Mallikarjun Garur, his disciples, thanked the Union government for their decision to award him and said that being simple and not accepting any honours is the lifestyle of Buddiji.