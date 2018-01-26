BENGALURU: In a bid to simplify the procedure of applying for a passport under the tatkal system, the Ministry of External Affairs has made changes which will make it easier for applicants to get their passports in a short duration by using their Aadhaar. Effective immediately, passports will now be issued in three working days from the time the application is submitted, a communique from the MEA said.

Applicants now can also get their passports issued to them on a post-police verification basis. Police verification, done by the local police station after a visit to the address on record, often poses a major delay in the application process and the new procedures will ensure that the candidate gets their passport without having to wait for police clearance. While earlier, applicants had to submit a proof of urgency to bypass police verification, no such proof will be required now, the statement said.

The applicants Aadhar card combined with Annexure E, which is a self declaration by the applicant will now be used along with any two documents out of the list of acceptable documents for proof of address and proof of identity in order to process the application on a post issuance police-verification basis.

For applicants below the age of 18 years, the Aadhar card combined with any one out of a student photo ID, birth certificate or ration card will be sufficient. First time applicants applying through the normal procedure will also be able to get out-of-turn passports issued without paying the additional tatkal fee if they submit the documents as listed above.

Those with Aadhar numbers or enrolment ID printed on the enrolment slip will be able to use these documents as proof. The passports will be processed in 3 days for applicants who have paid the tatkal fee.