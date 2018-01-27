BENGALURU: The decision of the state government to speed up the process of dropping cases against ‘innocent people of the minority community’ is expected to snowball into a controversy with BJP leaders already describing it to be minority appeasement. While the state government insisted that the cases against innocent people of all communities will be withdrawn, experts feel that the issue will have little bearing in the run-up to the polls, except in communally polarised coastal Karnataka.

Speaking to Express, Muzaffar Assadi, professor of Political Science, University of Mysore, said the Congress has agreed to withdraw cases against several youths even before it came to power in the state.

“Due to ‘equalising force’ employed by police personnel during riots to nab the culprits, a uniform number of people — irrespective of their role — are arrested from both communities. As a result, many people who are not involved will have to suffer. This happens to members of both communities,” he said.

To a question, he said that the issue was unlikely to boomerang against Congress in the state as such issues would not be enough to polarise voters among communal lines. “For Karnataka, which is rich in syncretic culture, it would be difficult for BJP to use it politically, save in coastal Karnataka,” he said.

Commenting on the issue, Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said after getting the details from the SPs and the Commissioners, it will be sent to the Law Department. “Only after that would it come before the State Cabinet for a final decision,” he said.

State cabinet has the powers to withdraw cases registered against innocent people. Previous governments too had done it, Reddy added.483 cases of communal violence since 2013 According to data by the Home Department, since 2013 - the year from which cases against youth will likely be withdrawn - Karnataka has recorded a total of 483 cases related to communal violence resulting in the death of 20 people. During the period, the highest number of cases were reported in 2015, with 254.