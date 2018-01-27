BENGALURU: Ceremonial parades and cultural programmes marked the Republic Day celebrations of the Bengaluru Railway Division on Friday. Divisional Railway Manager R S Saxena unfurled the tricolour and witnessed parades by three platoons of the Railway Protection Force at the Railway Institute Grounds in Mahatma Gandhi Railway Colony.

According to an official release, the cultural programmes enacted by the Bharat Scouts and Guides and students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Shama Vidyalaya and St Philomena’s High School enlivened the occasion. A message from the General Manager of South Western Railway A K Gupta was read out on the occasion.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd held its Republic Day celebrations at the BMRCL depot at Baiyappanahalli. Principal Secretary to Chief Minister L K Atheeq hoisted the national flag and inspected the guard of honour from a marching parade, said Chief Public Relations Officer U A Vasanth Rao. A large number of Metro employees were present on the occasion.