BENGALURU: Almost five months after the sensational murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, the special investigation team (SIT) is said to have achieved a ‘major breakthrough’ in the case. Two people, including the one who shot her dead, are believed to have been detained by the SIT. However, the mastermind behind the killing is yet to be nabbed and sources said that ideological differences led to the killing.

Sources in the SIT revealed that they had questioned several weapon dealers from the state, particularly from Vijayapura, and Maharashtra. “Details were collected about all the weapon dealers. They were picked up and questioned about who they had supplied country-made pistols to. Based on the information, a list of those who bought pistols from them was prepared and many of them were questioned.

“But the actual breakthrough came when CCTV footage of the incident was shown to a contract killer. On seeing the body language of the killer, he suspected that one particular supari killer had the same style of shooting. Based on that clue, details were gathered about that person and he was picked up. His interrogation led us to another suspect,” an official said.



The special investigation team probing the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh is believed to have nabbed the killer and another person in connection with the case.“We have almost concluded that they are the two involved in the killing. They have also named the person at whose behest they committed the offence. Teams have searched for him in various states and also in another country. Everything will be clear once he is nabbed,” the official said.

Despite media reports, Deputy Commissioner of Police M N Anucheth, the Chief Investigation Officer in the case, clarified that no one have been arrested nor detained in connection with the case. However, highly placed sources in the Home department confirmed that there was a breakthrough and everything will be revealed within 10-15 days.The number of accused persons in this case may be more than five, including those who supplied the weapon and those who gave shelter to the killers, sources said.