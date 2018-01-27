BENGALURU: With the assembly elections round the corner, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government seems to be doing everything it can to consolidate votes. In the latest such move, the government has planned to withdraw cases related to communal clashes and other incidents registered against ‘innocent persons from minority communities’ over last five years.The Home Department’s controversial letter to police heads in all the districts seeking their response on withdrawing such cases has been slammed by the opposition BJP, which has termed it as an attempt by Siddaramaiah to appease minority communities ahead of the assembly elections. However, the government defended the move saying it is being done to protect innocent people.

The controversial letter, marked as “most urgent”, was sent on Thursday from the police headquarters in Bengaluru to police commissioners in Mangaluru and Belagavi and Superintendents of Police (SPs) in 21 districts. It directed the officers to “immediately” send their responses on withdrawing such cases. The government, according to the letter, is considering withdrawing cases booked in all police stations across the state from 2013 to 2017. This is the third such letter as there was no response from the officers to communications sent earlier — on December 22, 2017 and again on January 2.

“What can police officers do if the state government sends such letters seeking details and their views? They will be under pressure to toe the line. Earlier, this government had withdrawn cases booked against 150 people facing serious charges. After coming out from jails, those people are now involved in killing Hindu activists,’’ said BJP national general secretary and MP Shobha Karandlaje.

Defending the move, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said,”Not only cases related to communal clashes and other incidents, the government is also considering withdrawing cases booked against farmers, members of pro-Kannada organisations and others.’’ The government, he said, will take a final decision after seeking opinion from the Home Department.

On his part, Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that after getting the details from the SPs and Commissioners, they will be sent to the Law Department and later placed before the cabinet for a final decision. Social Welfare Minister H Anjaneya told reporters that it is a continuous process and the government will withdraw cases booked against Hindus, Muslims, Kannada activists and farmer and dalit activists.Some right-wing organisations have opposed the move and threatened to approach the courts.

Bengaluru: Just ahead of elections in the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has come out to be the most favoured candidate for the Chief Minister’s post, according to a survey by Lokniti and Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS). The survey titled ‘The Public Mood in Karnataka - Mood of the Nation’ stated “...the mood across Karnataka in the second week of January appeared to be clearly in favour of the Congress and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah” with elections still three months away.

On the choice of the Chief Minister, more than one-third of the total respondents - 34 per cent - preferred Siddaramaiah, while JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy came in a distant second with 19 per cent. BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa projected as CM candidate from the party received only 14 per cent of the votes. Though Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge restricted himself to national politics as the leader of Congress in Parliament, about 10 per cent wanted him to be the CM. While Siddaramaiah drew more support from the AHINDA base, Kumaraswamy and Yeddyurappa were backed by Vokkaligas and Lingayats respectively.

Expressing happiness over the outcome of the surveys, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that it reflected the good opinion people had on the government. “Whatever the survey, people of the state have a good opinion of my government. I saw it during my month-long state tour and the support for Congress is only growing,” he said.

