BENGALURU: A plethora of events marked the 69th Republic Day in the city on Friday. At the Manekshaw parade grounds, the day was celebrated in the presence of Governor Vajubhai Vala and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.After unfurling the national flag, Vala, addressing the gathering, appreciated some of the initiatives of the state government which led to Karnataka being the number one state for consecutive years in attracting investments.

School children present a cultural performance at

Manekshaw Parade Ground I Pushkar V

“The state has contributed `3 lakh crore of IT exports during 2017 and also contributes 35 per cent to India’s bio-tech industry revenue. The state has accorded high priority to development of roads. As much as 2,147 km of state highways are being upgraded under different programmes. Similarly, 4,014km major district roads are being upgraded,” he said. “The state has achieved a lot in conservation of wildlife. Increase in number of elephants and tigers is a unique trend. The state is contributing 49 per cent conventionally in the production of raw silk to the nation. Several measures have been taken to scientifically increase the production of cashew nut, coconut and mango crops,” he said.

Students from various schools participated in the cultural events making the atmosphere more colourful. Police had made adequate security arrangements in the vicinity. The footfall of visitors were less compared to the previous year and also cultural programmes by school students were fewer.

Mobile vans with electronic display were placed in many junctions near the parade grounds which advertised the state government’s achievements.The action-packed events showcased by armed forces hogged the attention of the crowd. The parade grounds resembled a fortress with a huge police deployment. Armed men were deployed in many places, including behind MG Road Metro station.