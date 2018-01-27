BENGALURU: With the Legislative Assembly election fast approaching, several parties have entered the fray to make a mark in state politics. While some parties have succeeded in securing their election symbols, others are hopeful that the Election Commission will issue them ahead of the polls.However, experts feel that the state has little room for new parties, especially at a time when the national parties are going neck-to-neck to win the state. However, founders of these new parties are hopeful of carving a niche for themselves in the political space, and win a few seats in the elections.

The four new parties that have gained public attention in recent days include actor Upendra’s Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Paksha(KPJP), former police officer Anupama Shenoy’s Bharatiya Janashakti Congress, Jana Samanyara Paksha by activist Satish T V and Varthur Prakash’s Namma Congress. While two parties have already secured their symbols from the Election Commission, Shenoy’s Janashakthi Congress is hopeful of getting one.

Shenoy told Express that in case the Election Commission does not allot her a party symbol by February-end, her candidates will have to contest as Independents. “They will get a symbol only after elections are declared. For this election at least, we might have to contest without a party symbol. The party will be just a platform to fight,” she said, adding that members of any party were welcome to join her party, provided they adhere to its core ideals.

On screen, off screen

While Anupama battles uncertainty over her party symbol, actor Upendra appears to have failed in capitalising the publicity received by him during the initial days of his party launch.The actor who wants to adopt his on-screen political strategy off screen, says that the only funds his party will spend on is to print pamphlets. “The pamphlets will be based on local needs and each candidate has to work on it. We will go to the people, asking them to vote for us based on our manifesto,” he said.

Jana Samanyara Paksha - the political avatar of Jana Samanyara Vedike that exposed denotification of Shivaram Karanth Layout by former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa - took the electoral plunge by mobilising people in the North Karnataka region. Considering the current mood of the North Karnataka region, especially over the Mahadayi dispute, the prospects of the party look good, said Satish, founder-president of the party. “If you see the crowd that turned up to the party’s inauguration, we are hopeful that we can win 35-40 seats in North Karnataka region,” he said.

Not a regional party state

Experts say that the prospects of new political parties are grim, as there is no political space for new parties to come in. Political analyst Sandeep Shastry said that considering the nature of politics in Karnataka, the state has never given a green signal to any regional party. “Regional parties have thrived only when there was an absence of national parties - which is not the case in Karnataka. Basically, the (new) parties are for individuals who want to create a niche of their own,” he said.

Prof Muzaffar Assadi, professor of political science, University of Mysore, said that most of the new parties never fared well in elections in the past. “Last time around we had Badavara Raithara Paksha, Sarvodaya Paksha and others, which did not have any impact. Most of the parties launched this time are one-member parties which will not cut much into the vote of the national parties,” he said.