BENGALURU/CHENNAI/HYDERABAD : Thousands of people across Karnataka and in neighbouring Tamil Nadu have been facing problems in getting LPG cylinder refills as connections of customers who have apparently failed to link their Aadhaar numbers have been blocked by distributors.According to Indian Oil Corporation officials, Indane customers were not allowed to book new LPG cylinders after January 1. “Last month, we had received a circular saying all customers have to seed their Aadhaar numbers by December 31, 2017, failing which connections will be frozen,” a company representative said. To a question on the Supreme Court relaxing norms until March 31, he said it did not apply as the company circular was final.

Dinesh Puthran of Puthran Gas Agency in Udupi, a Indane distributor, told Express that about 200 customers have received SMSes stating that their connection will be terminated because of non-submission of KYC (know your customer) details. “Only those customers who decided to give up their subsidy and did not submit KYC forms at the time of obtaining their connections are getting that SMS. But we asked them to submit their KYC details so that we can reactivate their connection,” he said. ‘‘It is not disconnection of LPG supply. Only customers who have not given their KYC forms are being blocked,” he said.

An employee of Ganesh Gas Agency at Karangalpady, Mangaluru, said more than 100 connections out of over 8,000, were blocked due to non-compliance of KYC norms. She said customers are getting it activated after linking Aadhaar to LPG connection. Similar complaints were reported from Hubballi, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Davangere and other districts.

In Chennai too, Indane Gas, the largest domestic LPG provider, has frozen connections of customers who apparently have not provided their Aadhaar details. Customers’ requests for refills are being registered by distributors only after they link their Aadhaar numbers. But in Hyderabad, officials say no LPG connections have been terminated so far.

HP processing refill requests in Chennai

Hindustan Petroleum has also been insisting on Aadhaar linkage, but has let customers procure cylinders without subsidy if they haven’t provided Aadhaar details. “We are processing refill requests and are only asking for KYC forms from customers who are yet to receive their Aadhar card,” said D Suresh, Head of customer service, Chennai region.

All is well in Hyd, says HPCL official

In Hyderabad, officials say no LPG connections have been terminated so far for non-submission of KYC and Aadhaar details. When contacted, HPCL officials clarified that LPG connections would not be terminated. “It does not concern us if KYC and Aadhaar are not linked,” an official from the company added.