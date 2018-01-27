BENGALURU: While private universities in the state are confident of their capability as eminent institutions, state-run universities seem to fallen behind, both in infrastructure and confidence.

Out of 28 state-run universities in Karnataka, only one has applied for the coveted ‘Institutions of Eminence’ tag for which applications were invited by the University Grants Commission (UGC) recently.

According to the UGC, only the University of Mysore seems to consider itself worthy of the status.

Sources from the state higher education department explained the lack of drive shown by the Universities in applying and said that a general lack of infrastructure and non-availability of teaching staff at state universities were to blame.

“Yes, we have 28 universities. But, majority of them have shortage of teaching faculties and lack world class library facilities. As these two play a major role in getting the tag, most did not even try to apply,” said an official from the higher education department.While non-state run institutions like the Indian Institute of Science, Indian Institute of Management-Bengaluru and National Institute of Technology, Suratkal have applied for recognition, private varsities like JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research Mysore, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, Acharya Foundation, Bengaluru and Indian Institute for Human Settlements Bengaluru have applied under the existing private institutions category.

Speaking about it, Prof C B M Bhooshan, director placements, who is also the Executive Secretary to Chairman of Acharya Group of Institutions said, “There won't be any financial assistance for private institutions which get this tag, but the institute will get complete autonomy and the institute will be visible at global level.” State universities that get the tag will receive assistance of `1,000 crore for five years.

Meanwhile, UGC has extended the last date to submit applications for institutions of eminence.

Now the new deadline for submission of applications is extended up to February 22, 2018. According to officials from UGC, this is following the directions from Ministry of Human Resource Development.