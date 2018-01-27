KALABURAGI : Spiritual leader Siddeshwara Swamiji of the Jnana Yogashram, Vijayapura, has “respectfully declined” to receive the Padma Shri award (spiritualism) announced by the Union government on Thursday. The reason, he said, is that he has not accepted any honours in his life so far.The seer, who has been camping in Kalaburagi for a month since January 17 for spiritual discourses, spoke to reporters on Friday and said, “I have never accepted any honours in my life.

I have refused to receive the doctorate announced by Karnataka University a few years ago. My refusal to accept the Padma Shri award has nothing to do with the politics.” Rajya Sabha member Basavaraj Patil Sedam said, “Refusing to accept the award itself shows how great he is. The announcement of award is a matter of pride for his disciples.”