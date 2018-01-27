BENGALURU: The war of words between BJP national president Amit Shah and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a fresh turn, after the latter called both Shah and BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa 'jail birds' on Twitter.The comments came hours after Shah said “Siddaramaiah means corruption and corruption mean Siddaramaiah” and “Siddaramaiah and corruption are synonymous”. He had made the remarks during the Parivartana Yatra held in Mysuru on Thursday. He had tweeted the same from his account.

In response, Siddaramaiah tweeted, “Says an ex-jail bird who chose another former jail bird to be his party’s CM candidate for our Karnataka election. Can he present facts about the so called corruption charges against me or my Govt? Just telling lies wont help. People will not believe his #jumlas”.

Soon, Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda stepped up to the defence of Shah, ensuing a twitter war. Tweeting from his account @DVSBJP “Congress(I) Was Formed By Ex -Jail Bird who Became Ex-Prime Minister of the country for Corruption Her Son Ex -Prime minister would have been permanently remained as Jail Bird For Bofors Corruption But sadly your party sponsored terrorism assassinated him ..Need more list sir?”

Replying to this in Kannada, Siddaramaiah tweeted: Can Sadananada Gowda who has jumped to the defence his party president explain how Amit Shah's son's wealth increased 16,000 times over a period of three years. To this Gowda tweeted in Kannada: “I hope you - who have presented the State budget several times - understand the difference between annual profit and annual turnover. Your chelas are your intelligence. Not any Department. Therefore, this statement is due to your incomplete knowledge.”

Siddaramaiah gave a retort, tweeting: From Railway Ministry to Law Ministry and Law Ministry to Statistics Ministry. This is the honour you got for your performance from Prime Minister and party president. Wonder what would happen if you did not back Amit Shah.

Gowda did not respond to the tweet.